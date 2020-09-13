Metal terminal-type MLCCs handles high voltages

Murata Electronics announced the availability of two new metal terminal type multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) series with temperature compensating U2J characteristics. The KCM line for automotive applications delivers low loss and excellent stability performance in high temperature, high voltages, and high frequencies. Similarly, the KRM was developed for general-purpose functions, with certain models rated at 1,250 VDC. Both are intended primarily for insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) snubber circuits typically used in automotive and industrial equipment.

A snubber circuit protects power supply equipment by preventing the occurrence of high-voltage spikes during switching. The capacitor component in the circuit absorbs surge voltage generated by the inductance of the transformer or wiring and protects switching elements and peripheral components. As the use of compact internal modules becomes increasingly widespread in automotive and industrial equipment, there is a growing need for miniaturized electronic components that are capable of withstanding high temperatures.