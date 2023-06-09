Metrology-grade mmWave VNA test cable assemblies for calibration use

Junkosha have chosen the 2023 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), held between June 11 and 16, to launch two new (26.5 GHz and 50 GHz) metrology-grade Microwave/mmWave VNA test cable assemblies for applications including calibration tests. Alongside the new cable assemblies, Junkosha will also be highlighting its unrivalled three-week lead times.

Accuracy is crucial in any test setting, but particularly so for metrology grade cabling, which offers ultimate precision and therefore demands the highest reliability for testing and calibration purposes. Utilizing Junkosha’s precision engineered-EPTFE tape wrapping technology, the new 26.5 GHz and 50 GHz cables exhibit excellent phase (within ±4.5˚ at 50 GHz) and amplitude (within ±0.08dB at 50 GHz) stability in flexure alongside strong phase stability in temperature. Both cables are flexible and can maintain this level of performance when bent 180˚ on a 2.25 in. radius mandrel, with no spring back. Available in a variety of sized connectors, both cable assemblies also display impressive performance durability — 40,000 tick-tock cycles is typical. The ruggedized port side NMD connector is also available to ensure reliable connections to the Vector Network Analyser (VNA).

The IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the premier annual international meeting for technologists involved in all aspects of microwave theory and practice. It consists of a wide range of exhibiting companies that represent state-of-the-art technologies including materials, devices, components, and subsystems, as well as design and simulation software and test and measurement equipment. In addition, it comprises a full week of events including technical paper presentations, workshops and tutorials.