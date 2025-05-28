Mezzanine modules support PCIe Gen 4 x 4 interfaces with up to 40 single-ended I/O signals

Acromag has released its VITA 93 QMC mezzanine module series for embedded computing applications. The modules are designed for aerospace, defense, industrial automation, transportation, and scientific research systems with size, weight, power, and cost constraints.

The initial QMC Series release includes seven modules with different I/O functions. The QMC350 features 20 analog input channels and 1 MSPS, 16-bit A/D conversion. Digital I/O options include the QMC440, which features 32 optically isolated input channels supporting interrupts, and the QMC450, which includes 32 isolated solid-state relays for AC/DC switching. Serial communication modules comprise the QMC510, which features eight programmable RS-232/422/485 interfaces, and the QMC520, offering four isolated RS-232/422/485 ports. The QMC730 combines analog I/O, digital I/O, and counter/timer functions in a single module. The QPCe7210 serves as a PCIe half-length carrier card for the mezzanine modules.

The VITA 93 specification defines a 26 x 78.25 mm single-width module format with two 80-pin connectors. The host connector supports PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces, while the I/O connector accommodates up to 20 differential or 40 single-ended signals organized in five IOPipes. This connector arrangement separates host communication from external I/O connections.

QMC modules mount on 3U/6U Eurocards, including VPX and CompactPCI-Serial systems, PCIe expansion cards, and compact form factors such as VNX+ and custom embedded PCs. The VITA 93 standard ensures interoperability between compliant modules and carriers from different manufacturers. Conduction-cooled implementations use standardized skyline heat sinks. An intelligent platform management interface enables carrier cards to access module identification and sensor data from EEPROM via I2C communication.

Software development is supported through Acromag’s Universal Software Design Suite, which provides API libraries for VxWorks, Windows, and Linux operating systems. The API includes function routines that serve as a foundation for custom application development.