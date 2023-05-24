Continue to Site

Micro-coaxial cable available with push-on and threaded connectors

Times Microwave Systems introduces its new TF-047 micro-coaxial cable, offering high performance and reliability in a compact footprint. TF-047 is a versatile SwaP-C solution with extensive connector capability.

TF-047 is compact and flexible for easy routing in space-constrained areas, with an overall diameter of 0.055 in./1.40 mm, and can support bends as tight as 0.20 in./5.08 mm. TF-047 is optimized to perform from DC to 50 GHz.

The new, lightweight TF-047 micro-coaxial cable (maximum weight of 3.77 lbs./1.71 kg per 1000 feet) is available with a variety of push-on and threaded connectors. It is ideal for use in board-to-board, backplane, and crossover box-box/inside-the-box connectivity, as well as for bench/production tests, troubleshooting setup, signal fanout, and ATE in semiconductor manufacturing. TF-047 will also be useful in quantum computing for external and internal RF lines, and in laptops, tablets, and audio/video products.

TF-047 is even ideal for many medical applications like flexible catheters, medical imaging, and patient monitoring applications. Micro-coaxial cables enable next-generation devices to deliver advanced treatment or high-resolution imaging. They are a key building block for highly integrated medical cable assemblies with improved maneuverability and safety.

Times Microwave Systems’ TF-047 micro-coaxial cable is available now as bulk cable or assemblies, with a short lead time in standard configurations, or can be customized to meet an application’s specific needs.

