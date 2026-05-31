Micro POL module delivers 3 A in 2.5 mm

TDK Corporation has announced the FS3303 micro POL non-isolated DC-DC power module for optical modules in AI edge systems and other space-constrained designs. In a 2.5 x 2.5 mm package with 1.2 mm height, it delivers up to 3 A at ambient temperatures to +90 °C, supports 2.7 V to 6 V input and 0.4 V to 3.3 V output, and reaches peak efficiency of about 95%. The module is intended for low-voltage rails powering ASICs, SoCs, DSPs and AI chipsets that require tight regulation and transient response in limited board space. Its integrated controller, driver, MOSFETs and power inductor help reduce external components in compact optical transceivers and edge AI modules.