Micro power converters integrate i²c telemetry in 1.35 mm height profile

TDK Corporation announces the new FS160 series of its microPOL (μPOL) power modules. The FS160* series of μPOL DC-DC converters all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes now in mass production.

All FS160* microPOL modules measure a mere 3.3 mm wide by 3.3 mm deep by 1.35 mm high. Because of their size and extraordinary power density, every module in this series can be easily integrated into designs anchored by ASICs, SoCs, and all the most popular FPGAs. Full telemetry (voltage, current & temperature) is accessible via an I²C interface. The modules operate across a broad junction temperature range, from -40 °C to 125 °C.

There are several versions of each of the 3-A parts (the FS1603 series), 4-A parts (the FS1604 series), and 6-A parts (the FS1606 series). The FS line also includes models at 12 A (the FS1412) and 25 A (the FS1525). The selection of DC-DC converter modules that range from 3 A to 200 A (if eight FS1525 are connected in parallel) covers a broad range of needs and applications, including big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G cells, the Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise computing.

The configuration of the module is itself innovative; the FS160* series modules integrate a high-performance controller, drivers, MOSFETs, and logic core in carefully engineered packages, using a semiconductor embedded in the substrate. This packaging eliminates wire bonds & enhances thermal performance.

TDK also integrates the module’s IC inductor and passives into a chip-embedded package to minimize parasitic inductance. This lowers interconnect and enhances the module’s efficiency. Minimizing resistance and inductance leads to fast response and accurate regulation with dynamic load currents. Boot and Vcc capacitors are also incorporated into the module.

These and other design optimizations make it possible for the FS160* series converters to deliver an extraordinary 1 watt per cubic millimeter in modules that are roughly half the size of other products in the same class. The FS160* series modules are so effective that they require no airflow whatsoever for up to 15 W to 30 W in up to 100 °C ambient temperature. The end result of using TDK modules is a small solution size that requires less PCB board space and fewer board layers as well as fewer external components, resulting in lower system cost.

The modular approach makes designing with the FS160* flexible for either analog or digital configurations, supporting output voltages from 0.6V to 5.0V. TDK has created multiple design tools for designers to use, including tools specific to FPGAs from each of the major FPGA suppliers.

Evaluation boards are available, one each for modules 3 A, 4 A, and 6 A, (respectively the FS1603 series, FS1604 series, and FS1606 series). Additional design tools for FS160* series include spice simulator designs on QSPICE.