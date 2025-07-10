Microcontroller integrates 12-bit ADC and complementary PWM for single-motor applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced the RA2T1 microcontroller group based on the Arm Cortex-M23 processor, designed for single-motor control applications including fans, power tools, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, printers, and hair dryers. The 64 MHz MCU features 64KB Flash memory, 8KB SRAM, and 2KB Data Flash, operating across a voltage range of 1.6V to 5.5V and a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C.

The RA2T1 devices incorporate a 3-channel sample-and-hold function that simultaneously detects 3-phase current values in brushless DC motors, providing improved control accuracy compared to sequential measurement methods. The MCUs include complementary Pulse Width Modulation capability with automatic dead time insertion and asymmetric PWM generation, optimized for inverter drive applications and simplified control algorithm implementation.

Safety features include a Port Output Enable function and a high-speed comparator that rapidly shut off the PWM output when overcurrent conditions are detected. The shutdown state can be configured according to specific inverter requirements. Additional safety mechanisms include SRAM parity error checking, ADC self-diagnosis, clock frequency accuracy measurement, and illegal memory access detection.

The analog peripherals consist of a 12-bit ADC with 3-channel sample and hold capability, a temperature sensor, an internal reference voltage, and dual high-speed comparators. System features include multiple on-chip oscillators operating at high, medium, and low speeds, clock output, power-on reset, voltage detection, data transfer controllers, event link controllers, interrupt controllers, and multiple low-power operating modes.

The MCUs are available in five package options: 48LQFP, 32-LQFP, 48-QFN, 32-QFN, and 24-QFN (4mm x 4mm). Renesas supports the RA2T1 group through its Flexible Software Package, which provides infrastructure software including RTOS options, board support packages, peripheral drivers, middleware, connectivity stacks, and reference software for motor control applications. The development ecosystem includes a Flexible Motor Control development kit for permanent magnet synchronous motor evaluation and the Motor Workbench development tool.