Microphones available in 3.0mm to 9.7mm for diverse applications

Raltron announces the release of the RMIC Series, a new line of electret condenser microphones designed for various applications and features compact size, low power consumption, and a range of sensitivity and frequency response options. The microphones are available in sizes from 3.0mm to 9.7mm and offer omnidirectional, unidirectional, and noise-canceling options.

Technical specifications include maximum voltage input options of 3.6, 5, and 10 VDC, with sensitivity ranges from -26 to -45 dBV/Pa. The microphones have solder pad, through-hole, and wire termination options. Raltron also offers custom wire lead lengths and connectors with RMIC Series microphone assemblies with a solder pad upon request.

Potential applications for the RMIC Series include headsets, computers and laptops, tablets, cellphones, gaming, audio recording equipment, surveillance and security systems, automotive applications (e.g., hands-free systems), smart home devices and voice assistants, wearable technology, access control systems, medical devices, radios, and remote control applications.

The frequency response of the RMIC microphones allows for the capture of a range of sounds and the handling of various audio sources. Their power consumption characteristics enable use with small batteries or direct powering by the device.