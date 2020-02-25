Microprocessor-controller, ac-dc power supply is SEMI F47-compliant

Cosel announced the addition of a 3000W AC/DC enclosed power supply for industrial and demanding semiconductors applications. Designed with advanced built-in COSEL’s digital microprocessor technology, the FETA3000BA includes active current sharing, making it simple to parallel up to 10 units for extra power or redundancy. For high efficiency, the FETA3000BA includes an active filter and uses a phase-shift, full-bridge topology offering an efficiency level of up to 93%. Addressing industrial applications and semiconductors equipment, the FETA3000BA complies with the SEMI F47 standard.

With an input voltage range of 170 to 264VAC, the FETA3000BA-48 delivers an output voltage of 48VDC, adjustable from 38.40 to 52.80VDC using the built-in potentiometer, or 15.00 to 52.80VDC when using the trimming function available at the rear connector. The nominal output current is 62A and efficiency is up to 93% at 230VAC input.

Operated utilizing COSEL’s digital microprocessor technology, the FETA3000BA series integrates a very sophisticated voltage and current balance control. This simplifies system integrators’ task when connecting units in parallel or series. This technology makes it possible to connect up to 10 units in parallel, without adding any other external components. The advanced digital control also controls switching parameters to optimize efficiency, thus reducing energy consumption.

The FETA3000BA complies with the semiconductor standard SEMI F47 which requires that semiconductor processing equipment tolerates voltage sags on their AC power line.

To reduce audible noise, the FETA3000BA series is equipped with a thermo-regulated fan whose speed is automatically adjusted to optimize cooling for specific environments.

Aimed at industrial environments, the FETA3000BA series can be operated within a temperature range of -10 to +70C, 20 – 90%RH (Non condensing), and up to 3,000m (10,000 feet) max altitude. Depending on cooling and assembling method, a power derating may apply.

The FETA3000BA includes an input filter and complies with FCC Part 15-A, CISPR32-A, EN55032-A, VCCI-A. In cases where a higher conducted noise attenuation is required, COSEL recommends the NAC-20-472 filter.

The product is UL62368-1, C-UL (CSA62368-1), EN62368-1 safety approved.

Designed for integrated industrial applications in 1U height, the FETA3000BA measures 102 x 41 x 340mm [4.02 x 1.61 x 13.39 inches] (WxHxD) and weighs 2.3kg max.

The FETA3000BA is suitable for a wide range of applications including measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. They comply with the RoHS directive and are CE marked in accordance with the Low Voltage Directive.