Microwave Symposium goes virtual, timeframe August

The 2020 IEEE International Microwave Symposium will be a virtual event in August.

As COVID-19 has spread throughout the world and large gatherings are just what it needs to spread, the 2020 IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS) will shift to a virtual event. Originally planned for June 21-26 in Los Angeles, IMS and Radio Wireless Week will take place sometime in August, according to an announcement from IEEE.

The program will contain the following activities and will feature both pre-recorded and live events:

IMS, RFIC and ARFTG Technical Sessions

IMS, RFIC and ARFTG Plenary Sessions

Technical Lectures

5G Summit

Panel Sessions

Three Minute Thesis

MicroApps

Industry Workshops

Virtual Exhibition

In the meantime, enjoy these videos from IMS 2019 in Boston.