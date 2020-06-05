Mid-power 60-W ac/dc open-frame converter boasts 90% efficiency rating

Recom has added the RACM60-K series to its range of open-frame AC/DC power supplies. The low-profile 2“ x 3” design features 90% efficiency across its load range, enabling full-power operation from -40°C to +55°C without forced cooling, and up to +85°C with derating or forced air. Input range is universal 80-264VAC and outputs available are 5V, 12V, 15V, 24V, 36V and 48V.

The parts are suitable for a wide range of applications with EN 62368-1, IEC 61558-1/-2-16, and IEC/EN 60335-1 certifications for ITE/audio-visual, industrial, and household use respectively up to 5000m operating altitude. Medical safety and EMC certifications meet ANSI/AAMI/IEC/CSA 60601-1, for 2xMOPP with an isolation of4kVAC/1 minute suitable for B and BF applications up to 4000m operating altitude. Class B EMC standards are also met in installation class II or class I PELV with grounded output.

The RACM60-K series features full protection against short-circuits, output over-voltage, over-current and over-temperature, and has line and neutral fusing for medical applications. No-load input current is only 100mW typical at 230VAC.

Various mounting options are available; Molex connectors for wired installation, wave-solder pins for direct PCB mount with built-in stand-offs and a 2” x 4” footprint for legacy design compatibility. A cover is available for the 2” x 4” option.