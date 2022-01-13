Mid range pressure sensors highlight better accuracy and economics

Superior Sensor Technology announced an extension to its Superior Sensor Technology announced an extension to its ND Series with two new pressure sensor families for mid-pressure range applications. These new devices will enable manufacturers to cost-effectively develop more accurate and stable products for numerous industrial equipment applications operating at low to mid pressure ranges.

The new families include the ND Series absolute mid-pressure sensors, and the ND Series differential and gage mid-pressure sensors. The absolute sensors support pressures up to 150 psia with market-leading accuracy and long-term stability of 0.10%, while the differential/gage sensors support Multi-Range pressures from 0.5psi to 150psi with market-leading accuracy and long-term stability of 0.05%. These performance measures offer manufacturers a 2x advantage over other solutions.

The new ND Series mid pressure sensors support manufacturers of commercial, transportation, research and development, and manufacturing equipment. By designing in the ND Series, engineers can develop one or a whole series of products much faster and more efficiently than competing solutions. Both devices include embedded advanced digital filtering with a 50/60Hz notch filter and offer an optional integrated close loop control. These advanced features eliminate the need to design in many external components, so the system is more efficient, reliable, and less expensive to design and manufacture. Additionally, the ND Series has the lowest noise floor in the industry, which is extremely critical in ensuring high accuracy and stability in very low-pressure applications. The ND Series differential sensors also include the company’s proprietary Multi-Range technology that allows the sensor to support up to 7 pressure ranges that can be changed “on the fly”, reducing inventory, design, and manufacturing costs.

The ND Series mid pressure sensors and evaluation boards are available in production volumes and can be purchased through Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics. Unit pricing is based on shipment quantities.