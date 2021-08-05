MIL-grade small form factor computer carries NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier SoM

Use of the new industrial GPU-accelerated module will enable extended temperature operation, enhanced security, long lifecycle support, and up to 30 TOPS (INT8) of performance for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) , and deep learning (DL)applications designed for deployment in embedded military and aerospace platforms. This high-performance edge computer will be pre-qualified through extensive testing to some of the most demanding military and aerospace MIL-STD and DO-160 environmental, EMI, and power conditions required for use onboard aircraft and ground vehicles. The high FLOPS-per-watt DuraCOR AGX-Xavier combines the powerful Xavier SoC that contains an NVIDIA Volta GPU (with 512 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores), and an 8-core Arm CPU with the benefits of modular open system approach (MOSA) scalability via add-on I/O cards and storage. It provides an ideal solution for system integrators seeking high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) systems for compute-intensive AI/ML/DL applications on size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained platforms.

Fully complemented to adapt to a wide range of C5ISR sensors, the DuraCOR AGX-Xavier delivers high-speed network connectivity with 1G BaseT plus 10G optical interfaces. It supports high-speed I/O connectivity over PCIe bus and USB 3.1 interfaces, along with high-resolution video outputs with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort interfaces. In addition to its comprehensive base system I/O (multiple Ethernet, CANbus, serial, USB, video, audio, GPIO), the system can be readily modified using an extensive range of mini-PCIe and PCIe104 expansion card options. Memory and data storage on the unit includes native eMMC Flash memory, high-speed NVMe-based M.2 SSD, and removable U.2 NVMe Flash SSD storage.

The DuraCOR AGX-Xavier is the embedded industry’s most rugged and modular system solution based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial SoM. It supports the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, which includes libraries, samples, and tools to accelerate the entire AI pipeline, as well as pretrained models from the NVIDIA NGC catalog, which are performance-optimized and ready to be fine-tuned with customer datasets. The unit’s support for cloud-native technologies enables seamless model and software updates throughout its operating lifetime.