Military-grade transistors meet rigorous standards for radiation exposure

Microchip Technology has announced that its Microchip Technology has announced that its portfolio of JAN transistors is now tested and qualified to Military-Standard Enhanced Low Dose Radiation Sensitivity (ELDRS) requirements, including MIL-STD-750, Test Method 1019, and specifications such as MIL-PRF-19500/255, /291, /355, /376, and /391.

These military-grade transistors are designed to withstand varying levels of radiation exposure and are part of the Joint Army Navy (JAN) designation system for specifying components procured for military applications. These designations ensure that electronic components used in critical military and aerospace applications can function reliably in radiation-rich environments.

Microchip offers several JAN transistor designations: JANSE Transistors (30 Krad): Withstand up to 30 Krad per unit of absorbed radiation dose; JANSK Transistors (50 Krad): Withstand up to 50 Krad; JANSU Transistors (100 Krad): Endure up to 100 Krad;

The new families of JAN transistors are supported by comprehensive analysis, test reports, and detailed data sheets. The JANSE (30 Krad), JANSK (50 Krad), and JANSU (100 Krad) transistors are now available.