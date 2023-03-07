Mini-FAKRA interconnect cable solutions optimize automotive space

Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our AUTOMATE Type A mini-FAKRA breakout cable line with additional connector configurations and cable types. The cable assemblies combine industry-standard FAKRA connectors with next-generation Mini-FAKRA. This combination allows for a compact solution at the compute module, an industry-standard sealed solution at the connected device with a max frequency of 3 GHz for automotive and industrial applications such as compute modules, camera systems and warehouse robotics. This assembly creates a waterproof seal at the connected device for added versatility.

Mini-FAKRA breakout cables feature the universal Z code AUTOMATE mini-FAKRA and four IP67 FAKRA connectors which will mate with all other key codes. The FAKRA connectors are manufactured with internal and external o-rings to prevent dust and water ingress which makes them ideal for use in areas that may be exposed to weather-related elements or industrial fluids. Adhesive-lined shrink tubing has been applied to protect the termination area of all four FAKRA connectors. The mini-FAKRA and FAKRA connectors are optimized for the flexible RG-174 LL cable which is engineered with a stranded copper-clad steel conductor to provide low-loss performance.

Both the AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA connector and four traditional FAKRA connectors utilized in this cable assembly configuration feature rugged impact-resistant construction. The AUTOMATE connector is designed with a closed entry cable interface which limits the size of mating parts to prevent contact damage when mating. These connectors feature low engagement forces for secure mating and installation.