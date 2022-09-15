Mini-ITX x86 system helps simplify embedded AI designs

Flex LogixÒ Technologies, Inc . announced the InferXÔ Hawk – hardware and software-ready mini-ITX x86 system designed to help customers quickly and easily customize, build and deploy edge and embedded AI systems. The InferX Hawk system includes the Flex Logix InferX X1 AI accelerator chip, AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 SoC, InferX Runtime software, and the EasyVision platform running Linux or Windows to deliver an integrated low-power, high-performance AI system.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 delivers performance per watt efficiency using “Zen+” core architecture and Radeon Graphics. With the Hawk mini-ITX solution, customers can save over six months of hardware and software development time, additional system costs, and power over NVIDIA and other solutions.

The InferX Hawk system is designed for a wide range of smart vision and video applications, many of which are traditionally based on Windows. The Hawk system now offers edge AI developers flexibility to meet their customer needs with their operating system of choice and enables: Mask, personal protection equipment (PPE) detection, building access, data anonymization, and privacy; Employee safety, logistics and packaging, and inspection of parts, processes, and quality; Traffic junction monitoring, vehicle detection, and counting, public and private parking structures, toll booths; Logistics, safety, consumer monitoring, automated checkout, and stock management; Medical image analytics, patient monitoring, mask detection, staff, and facility access control, and safety; Crop inspection, weed, and pest detection, automated harvesting, yield, and quality analysis, animal monitoring, and health analysis; First/last-mile delivery, forklifts, tuggers, drones, and autonomous machines;