Miniature circuit breakers meet requirements for high-voltage applications

c3controls has launched a new line of Direct Current (DC) Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), specifically designed for higher voltage applications with DC currents. The new line of Series 1110 DC MCBs feature an industry-best rating of 250V DC per-pole, far greater than the highest per-pole ratings currently available from comparable DC MCBs, which top out at 125V DC.

Available in one- to four-pole constructions for circuit protection up to 1000V DC, with current ratings from 0.5A to 63A, the robust devices provide the most efficient short circuit and overload protection available, affording end-users significant cost, space, and time savings. They are UL 489B listed for photovoltaic renewable energy system applications. Additional target applications include EV charging stations, energy transmission and distribution networks, and industrial control, such as powering the large motors used in robotics, automation, and material conveyance installations.

With available shorting link variations connecting up to four poles in a series, end users can get 500V, 750V, and 1000V DC ratings of protection from a device pre-wired at the factory, rather than having to perform time-intensive wiring in the field. Space and cost savings can also be realized, for example, when 150V DC of protection is needed, it can be accomplished with a one-pole control DC MCB, rather than the two-pole variety required from other control device manufacturers. Additionally, in many energy storage applications requiring more than 125V DC of protection, the new c3 devices will provide a lower cost and space-saving alternative to the larger and more expensive fuses or molded case circuit breakers that were previously the best available.

Additional features of the new c3controls DC MCBs: Full-range Protection: Available in one-, two-, three-, and four-pole constructions, C or D trip curves, and include both magnetic and thermal elements for overload and short circuit protection;

Short Circuit Current Rating: 10kA short circuit current rating on all constructions — the highest interruption rating in the market for DC MCBs; UL Listed: UL Listed per UL 489B, the standard for DC photovoltaic systems and is compliant to the RoHS directives; Compact, Easy to Install: 17.5mm width per pole construction reduces panel size and mounts onto 35mm DIN rail.

To order a free sample call 724-775-7926 or visit: www.c3controls.com/samples.