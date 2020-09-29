Miniature common mode filters combine wide differential bandpass with ESD protection

Nexperia has announced its new PCMFxHDMI2BA-C, a combined, highly efficient, common mode filter and ESD protection device with the widest 10 GHz differential bandwidth. It is suitable for the latest HDMI 2.1 standard up to 12G FRL, where eye-diagram tests were passed even with “worst cable model”.

This highly integrated PCMFxHDMI2BA-C device provides excellent common mode attenuation at HDMI fundamentals: -19.4 dB @ 3 GHz and -16 dB @ 6 GHz. ESD performance is also good with devices offering a clamping voltage of 7.4 V at 16 A transmission line pulse (5 V at 8 A). TDR impedance dip is < 10 Ohms for 200 ps rise time. The inductance of the coil-pair offers a further significant reduction of ESD peak voltages while having a low inductance for differential signals. Lastly, the parts can protect and filter one, two or three differential line pairs, while footprint-compatible ESD protection devices without filter are available as well.

In addition to HDMI 2.1, the combined common mode filter and ESD protection devices suit other high speed serial interfaces including HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4, MIPI, DisplayPort.

Nexperia’s PCMFxHDMI2BA features wafer-level chip scale packaging which eliminates package parasitics with their impact on performance, and is also very robust, capable of surviving 1500 drop tests.Devices are available now.