Miniature FPC connector for portable electronic applications

Hirose has developed a space saving flexible printed circuit (FPC) connector with a single-action lock for portable electronic applications. With a height of only 0.9 mm and a 0.3 mm pitch, the FH72 Series is suited for applications like consumer devices, gaming, industrial, medical, wearables and more.

The FH72 series has a rugged design with a low FPC insertion force and a high FPC retention force four times a typical non ZIF design. The FH72 series connector features a wiping design that maintains a high contact reliability by preventing dust intrusion, which can cause contact failure. Designed for automated pick-and-place assembly processes, the single-action lock eliminates the risk of latch damage during the assembly process and reduces assembly time.

Also simplifying assembly, the connector has a wide entry guide for easy FPC insertion and a double-sided lead design for easy PCB mounting. Operation of the actuator is not required during FPC insertion, saving space above the connector. FPC misalignment does not occur since FPC insertion and locking occur at the same time.

“The FH72 series FPC combines a space-saving design with high FPC retention force, which is a requirement in portable consumer and medical electronic devices,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “The single-action lock minimizes risk of contact failure and of latch damage during the assembly process. The connector also reduces overall costs by enabling automated assembly to significantly decrease assembly time during production.”

The FH72 series is currently available in a 11-position version that is halogen-free and RoHS compliant. Hirose is currently developing 7 to 31 position versions.

