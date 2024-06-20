Miniature linear servo motor for diverse applications

Moticont has released the Moticont has released the GVCM-019-032-02 Linear Voice Coil Servo Motor, a miniature device measuring three-quarters of an inch (19.0 mm) in diameter with a stroke of 0.875 inches (22.2 mm). Also known as an electric cylinder, this linear servo motor offers a continuous force of 7.4 ounces (2.1 N) and a peak force of 23.3 ounces (6.5 N) at a 10 percent duty cycle.

The motor features high reliability, high speed, zero cogging, and high acceleration and deceleration. When used in a servo loop, it provides high accuracy and repeatability. These non-commutated, brushless motors are clean and quiet, making them suitable for applications such as haptic feedback, pipetting, medical devices, laser machining and drilling, work holding and clamping, scanners, laser beam steering and filtering, optical focusing, dynamic vibration absorption, testing, sorting, and assembly.