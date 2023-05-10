A miniature SMT test point featuring a symmetrical flat-wire design to test PCBs efficiently and safely is one of many items available in the Keystone Electronics Corp. test points selection.

This latest “Mini-pad” version enables high-strength, test point-to-PCB bonding, with a minimal footprint. In addition to cost-savings, this low-profile entry accepts a variety of gripping probes to replace wire-wrap posts and turret terminals. As such, it is ideal for testing circuitry of high-density PCB packages.

Manufactured from phosphor bronze with silver plating, it accommodates both lead-free solder and traditional reflow processing. Packaging is on tape and reel with SMT test point on1,000-piece reels; Cat. # 5029 on 5,000-piece reels. All are compatible with most vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. Available through the company’s global distribution network and online through our ordering partners.

The company’s full line of SMT and THM products includes contacts, clips, holders, retainers, and straps in assorted materials for coin cells and batteries. In addition to a comprehensive line of interconnect hardware and components, Keystone provides application engineering services for product modification and special design requirements, supported by pro-active stamping, machining and assembly operations.