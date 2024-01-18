Miniaturized MEMS pressure sensor incorporates proprietary tech for enhanced EV thermal management

Melexis has introduced the MLX90830, a miniaturized MEMS pressure sensor that incorporates the company’s patented TriphibianTM technology. The sensor is capable of measuring gas and liquid media from 2 to 70 bar. It is factory-calibrated to measure absolute pressure and provides a proportional analog output signal. The MLX90830 is designed to be integrated into the thermal management systems of electric vehicles (EVs), offering a cost-effective solution.

The Triphibiant technology in the MLX90830 allows the MEMS sensor to provide accurate measurements above 5 bar, even when in contact with liquid. This is achieved through the unique construction of the MLX90830, which includes a suspended cantilever inside an SO16 package with a diaphragm at its tip.

The sensor’s design offers pressure spike immunity up to 2000 bar/msec and a static burst level up to 210 bar. It is available in two calibrated ranges (10 or 35 bar), each designed to meet the requirements of different EV thermal management systems. The MLX90830 is designed to be more robust than rear-side exposed solutions and can withstand frozen media conditions.

Compared to non-MEMS-based designs, the MLX90830 offers improved accuracy and robustness, which can enhance the efficiency of a vehicle’s thermal management systems and potentially extend its range. The sensor’s compact packaging reduces its volume compared to standalone sensor modules.

The MLX90830 includes a sensor readout circuit, digital hardware, voltage regulators, and analog output drivers. It uses piezo-resistive elements implanted into the membrane to create a Wheatstone bridge, which generates an output signal. This signal is amplified and converted into a digital format, allowing the 16-bit Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to apply temperature compensation before providing the result as an analog output.

The sensor also includes protective mechanisms against overvoltage (above +40 V) and reverse voltage (below -40 V), making it suitable for truck applications. The MLX90830 has been developed as a Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) under ISO 26262, enabling up to ASIL B system integration to meet the latest EV safety standards.

Karel Claesen, Product Manager Pressure Sensors at Melexis, suggests that the MLX90830’s Triphibian technology allows for the centralization of thermal management systems in EVs, reducing the size and increasing the reliability of the system. Laurent Otte, Senior Product Line Manager, adds that the technology enables MEMS sensors to measure higher pressure levels and a wider range of media, opening up new application possibilities in the automotive industry and beyond.