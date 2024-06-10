MINITEC enclosures larger than ever

OKW’s award-winning range of MINITEC handheld and wearable electronic enclosures is now larger than ever.

One of many OKW models to win an iF Product Design Award — is ideal for emergency systems, monitoring and alarms, wireless remote control, mobile USB applications, and IoT/IIoT.

Modern, flat styling makes these attractive, ergonomic housings easy to carry or wear. They comprise two shells separated by a choice of intermediate rings. These rings enable MINITEC to be fitted to belts, wrist straps, lanyards, key rings , or carried loose. Some rings feature slots for USB Type A or micro-USB 5 P, B Type SMT connectors.

MINITEC’s two different shapes (rounded D ‘Drop’ and rectangular E ‘Edge’), three sizes, and dozens of colored intermediate rings create an impressive array of standard permutations — reducing the need for customization.

All Drop enclosures feature a recessed top for a membrane keypad or product label. Edge housings can be specified with or without this recess.

MINITEC is available in sizes S, M , and L from 2.01″ x 1.26″ x 0.51″ to 3.07″ x 1.89″ x 0.79″/0.95″/1.02″. The top and bottom shells are molded from off-white (RAL 9002) or lava gray ABS (UL 94 HB). Black (RAL 9005) infrared permeable PMMA (UL 94 HB) is also available for remote control applications.

The intermediate rings are either soft-touch TPE/SEBS, ABS, or PMMA. Standard colors include orange, green, blue, black, off-white, lava gray, and volcano gray.

Accessories include carrying and wrist straps, a strap eyelet (size EL), a lanyard, a key ring, and a USB end cover.

OKW can supply MINITEC fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.