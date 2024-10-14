Continue to Site

MIPI Alliance releases A-PHY v2.0 with enhanced bandwidth capabilities

MIPI A-PHYThe MIPI Alliance announced that global OEMs and other automotive supply chain vendors have joined the ecosystem designing products based on the MIPI A-PHY SerDes specification for high-speed image sensor and display connectivity. These companies recognize the technology’s resilience and its ability to support the bandwidth and performance requirements of next-generation ADAS and ADS applications.

In a notable development for the specification, Valens Semiconductor recently announced that its A-PHY chipsets have been selected by a family of global OEMs for integration into several vehicle models with a start of production in 2026. This decision follows extensive testing of connectivity solutions, which found A-PHY performed well across various parameters.

Sanjiv Desai, chair of MIPI Alliance, stated that MIPI A-PHY was developed to meet the automotive industry’s requirements for performance, high noise immunity, and resilience, while simplifying the integration of the growing number of image sensors needed for safety-critical applications.

In another development, MIPI Alliance has released A-PHY version 2.0 to members. This new version is designed to meet the increased bandwidth requirements for emerging automotive architectures. A-PHY v2.0 builds on previous versions by adding two more downlink gears to enable 32 Gbps on a single channel, as well as an additional uplink gear to support 1.6 Gbps. With this new uplink gear, A-PHY can support symmetrical 1 Gbps Ethernet channels over A-PHY links for command and control of automotive peripherals.

