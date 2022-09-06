MIPI optical modules feature links to embedded processing boards

Teledyne e2v announces the release of its 2-Megapixel Optimom, the first in a range of MIPI CSI-2 optical modules. Powered by Teledyne e2v’s proprietary image sensor technology, Optimom has been thoughtfully designed to ensure there is minimum development effort required for vision-based embedded systems for robotics, logistics, drones, or laboratory equipment.

Optimom 2M features a native MIPI CSI-2 protocol and standard FPC connector to link with embedded processing boards. Integration is instant using a dedicated Development Kit, which includes both an adapter board for hardware integration and Linux drivers for straightforward software integration with NVIDIA Jetson or NXP i.MX solutions.

These optical modules are built with the same compact 25 mm square outline, enabling a single mechanical design that can even fit into highly constrained mechanical systems. To address the requirements of various applications, Optimom 2M can be tailored for multiple scenarios with two color options (Monochrome or RGB) and three lens options (a multi-focus lens, a fix-focus lens, or without a lens). The lens is supplied already installed and focused, eliminating the tedious task of lens selection and assembly.

All Optimom 2M models are powered by Teledyne e2v’s proprietary 2-Megapixel, low-noise, the global shutter image sensor which provides sharp images of fast-moving objects. The multi-focus version of Optimom 2M combines a broad working distance and wide aperture in one solution by utilizing an innovative focus adjustment technology.

Optimom 2M will be featured in a live demonstration at VISION Stuttgart from 4-6th October. Documentation, samples, and an evaluation kit are available now upon request.