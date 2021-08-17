MIPI update improves mobile-display user experience

Specifying the high-bandwidth link between host processors and displays, MIPI DSI-2 helps systems designers deliver the ultra-high-definition (UHD) video experience that their customers seek while maximizing battery life and minimizing cost and complexity. Features in the new version enable displays to seamlessly and efficiently operate in a variety of use cases, from high-resolution, high-frame-rate video modes (such as 8K with 120 fps), to responsive, low-latency graphical user interface “command” modes, and static modes—for dramatically improved display performance at the lowest possible power consumption. DSI-2 v2.0 is backward compatible with all previous versions of the specification.

A key new feature is a video-to-command mode, which enables displays to seamlessly transition from highly immersive video modes of operation to less-intensive command modes for low-frame-rate GUI images. The increasing popularity of gaming on mobile devices, allows mobile-phone users, for example, to switch between gaming and other applications with minimal latency and performance impacts, while keeping the device’s power consumption in check.

Similarly, v2.0’s new adaptive refresh panel feature enables a device display to retain images for variable, extended durations without fixed refreshes from the host processor, saving power without requiring a peripheral frame buffer.

The v2.0 update also includes support for the latest VESA Display Stream Compression (VESA DSC) 1.2b and VESA Display Compression-M (VDC-M) 1.2 codecs. By incorporating both codecs, which provide between three to six times data compression while maintaining visually lossless viewing, DSI-2 offers design options to suit a variety of bandwidth and power requirements.

physical layer interfaces. Like its predecessors, DSI-2 v2.0 is highly scalable and flexible—it can support any resolution and can be configured with one or multiple data lanes, ultimately reducing design costs and time to market. DSI-2 v2.0 can now support more than 6 gigapixels per second of uncompressed image content, based on coupling with the newest MIPI D-PHY v3.0 , or MIPI C-PHY v2.0/v2.1

For automotive applications, DSI-2 is a core component of MIPI’s Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS) , a standardized connectivity framework built on the MIPI A-PHY SerDes specification for the camera, sensor, and display integration. Of particular note is a 2020 study demonstrating that the use of VDC-M in DSI-2 offers a solution to bandwidth challenges created by the growing number of advanced displays in next-generation vehicles.