Mixed-signal platform operates at 175° C for industrial use

onsemi has launched its Treo Platform, a new 65 nm BCD process integrates analog and mixed-signal functions operating from 1-90 V at temperatures up to 175° C. The process platform targets power management and sensing applications across automotive, medical, industrial and data center markets.

The platform’s modular architecture helps customers streamline design processes and reduce time-to-market for power management, sensor interface, and communications solutions. Several product families built on the Treo Platform are currently sampling, including voltage translators, analog front ends (AFEs), LDOs, ultrasonic sensors, multi-phase controllers, and single-pair Ethernet controllers. The products will be manufactured at onsemi’s 300mm fab in East Fishkill, NY.

The platform addresses increasing power demands across industries while meeting stricter environmental regulations. In automotive applications, ultrasonic sensors built on the platform can double the accuracy of park assist systems, enabling the detection of closer objects and improving collision avoidance. For healthcare, AFEs for continuous glucose monitoring devices can measure electrical currents at the nanoampere level while reducing device footprint by 50% and extending battery life to several weeks. In data centers, the platform enables more compact smart power stages for GPU and CPU power delivery, potentially reducing cooling requirements and operational costs.

The Treo Platform features a SoC-like architecture with IP building blocks for compute, power management, sensing, and communications subsystems. The 65nm process node enables advanced digital processing capabilities and improved analog IP performance, allowing for local intelligence and flexible configuration.

onsemi plans to expand the platform through 2025 with additional product families including high-performance sensors, DC-DC converters, automotive LED drivers, electrical safety ICs, and connectivity solutions.