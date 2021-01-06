Monochromater boasts better wavelength accuracy and overall precision

The Oriel CS260B is a high-performance 1/4m configured monochromator that is a candidate for research applications and production environments. Each CS260B monochromator is a fully assembled, turn-key instrument and ready for immediate use. It leaves the factory pre-aligned and calibrated. Available options include different wavelength ranges, grating configurations and single or dual output ports.

The optical design of the Oriel CS260B is based upon an asymmetrical in-plane version of a Czerny-Turner monochromator. Based on the spectral range of their application, users can choose between dual or quad diffraction grating assemblies used for 250 – 2,500 nm. The optical configuration is designed to ensure high resolution and maximum throughput. Included with each instrument are LabView-based utility software, MonoTerm low-level command software, a user’s manual, and a certificate of calibration.

“Compared to its predecessor, the Oriel CS260B is a completely redesigned and greatly improved instrument,” says Keith Brown, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at MKS Instruments. “By integrating a Newport motion stage, we were able to increase the scan speed and significantly improve both the wavelength accuracy and overall precision.”

The CS260B monochromator features a robust mechanical design and a new optical mounting configuration for increased rigidity and reproducibility. Communication protocols have been updated, greatly reducing timeout errors and improving the monochromators overall speed and efficiency.