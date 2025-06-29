MLCCs deliver 1 µF capacitance in 1.6 x 0.8 x 0.8 mm form factor

TDK Corporation has expanded its C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) to 1 µF at 100 V in the 1608 size (1.6 x 0.8 x 0.8 mm – L x W x H), with X7R characteristics. This is the industry’s highest capacitance* for a 100-V-rated product in this size and this temperature characteristic. Mass production of the product series began in June 2025.

In recent years, 48-V systems have become increasingly common for AI servers, energy storage systems, and a wide range of industrial equipment to improve system efficiency and reduce power loss. This has led to a growing demand for 100 V-rated MLCCs used as capacitors on power lines.

This new 100-V product of the C series achieves ten times the capacity of conventional products of the same size, thanks to optimized material selection and product design. Therefore, it makes it possible to reduce the number of MLCCs used and the mounting area, contributing to the reduction of component counts and miniaturization of sets. TDK will further expand its lineup to meet the needs of customers.