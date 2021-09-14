MLCCs feature low-resistance soft termination

TDK Corporation has expanded its CN series of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) that are the first of their kind. The new products, 10 μF capacitance in 3216 size (3.2 x 1.6 x 1.6 mm) and 22 μF capacitance in 3225 size (3.2 x 2.5 x 2.5 mm), offer low-resistance soft termination with low terminal resistance equivalent to standard products. M

MLCCs with soft termination prevent short-circuits in power lines. However, since soft termination has a slightly higher terminal electrode resistance, it is necessary to keep the resistance low to reduce loss. TDK’s new kind of soft termination is resistant to board flexure stress while limiting rising resistance by covering only the board mounting side with a resin layer.

TDK predicts these products will encourage replacing MLCCs in power lines with soft termination to improve reliability. These new products have a higher capacitance than conventional products, help reduce parts and downsize equipment. TDK will continue to expand its MLCC line-up to meet customer needs in the future.