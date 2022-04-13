MLCCs handle 150℃ for automotive apps

Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on the 11th that it has developed 13 types of automotive MLCC s with guaranteed use in a 150℃ environment with plans to supply them to global auto parts manufacturers. High-reliability automotive MLCCs with guaranteed use at 150℃ have been produced only by some companies, but with this development, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will step up its efforts to expand its market share by increasing its product competitiveness with an extended lineup of automotive components.

The new products come in various sizes and capacitances, ranging from the 3225 size which is 3.2mm wide and 2.5mm long with a high capacitance of 22uF (microfarad) to the smaller 1608 size with 220nF (nanofarad). The Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC), a core component in electronic devices that controls the stable current flow within electronic circuits, is essential for products such as smartphones, home appliances, and automobiles.

The powertrain requires high reliability for internal components as the internal operating temperature can rise up to 150°C due to high power consumption and heat generation from powering the core driving system of a vehicle, such as the engine of an internal combustion engine (ICE) or the motor of an electric vehicle (EV).

In an environment above the guaranteed temperature, MLCCs tend to lose their capacitance to store energy. In general, 85℃ for IT devices and 125℃ for electric equipment are guaranteed but a 150℃ guarantee is required for the powertrain.

The newly developed MLCCs are capable of normal operation without reduced capacitance even in an extreme environment of 150℃. Due to technical complexities involving raw material development and construction technology, this type of product is currently produced only by a small number of companies.

The electrification of automobiles has fueled the demand for small-size, high-performance, and high-reliability MLCCs. The automotive MLCC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% in line with the efficient fuel consumption of ICE vehicles and EVs and the increasing number of sensors and electronic control units (ECUs) for motor control.