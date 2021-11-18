MLCCs offer high capacitance stability over temperature and voltage, low parasitic losses

Knowles Precision Devices recently introduced a new range of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) for power electronics applications. Hiteca MLCCs offer customers high capacitance stability over temperature and voltage and lower parasitic losses under common operating conditions.

Hiteca MLCCs are designed to optimize the performance of power electronics used in demanding environments, such as electric vehicles or industrial applications. With lower self-heating properties and low loss operation, they can handle higher ripple currents than conventional ceramic capacitors.

Hiteca MLCCs have a high capacitance range of 100pF to 680nF and voltage ratings up to 2kV with zero capacitance aging. Through the company’s unique, patented dielectric system, the capacitors are able to achieve a typical capacitance reduction of less than 45% at full rated voltage. Hiteca MLCCs are particularly suitable for use in applications such as DC bus smoothing, while a non-piezo construction makes them ideal for snubber capacitors.