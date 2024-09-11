MLCCs offered in 99 nF/1000 V and 47 μF/100 V options

TDK Corporation has expanded its automotive-grade TDK Corporation has expanded its automotive-grade CA series of MEGACAP MLCCs with a metal frame, commencing mass production in September 2024.

The CA series MLCCs measure 6.00 x 5.60 x 6.40 mm and feature a 3-line type structure. The lineup includes 99 nF/1000 V variants with a Class 1 dielectric and 47 μF/100 V variants with a Class 2 dielectric. These MLCCs are designed to handle high currents and provide large capacitance for applications in electric vehicles, including inverters, onboard chargers (OBCs), and wireless power transfer (WPT) systems. The series offers reduced equivalent series resistance (ESR) compared to previous products through optimized metal frame materials. This improvement aids in component reduction and device miniaturization.

The MLCCs are qualified based on AEC-Q200 standards for automotive reliability. They are suitable for use in power line smoothing and decoupling, resonant circuits in OBCs and WPTs, and snubber circuits in inverters. TDK plans to further expand the lineup to meet evolving customer requirements in the automotive sector.