MLCCs provide 1.0 μF in 01005-in packages

Murata Manufacturing has developed the world’s first multilayer ceramic capacitor with a capacitance value of 1.0μF in the 01005-inch size (0.4×0.2mm), which is increasingly used in a wide range of mobile electronic devices including smartphones. Mass production of the GRM022R60G105M with a rated voltage of 4Vdc has already started and mass production of GRM022R60J105M with a rated voltage of 6.3Vdc is scheduled to begin in 2021.

The spread of 5G smartphones and the increasing functionality and miniaturization of wearable devices is stoking the demand for further miniaturization and higher density of electronic circuitry. Among the applications, multilayer ceramic capacitors are essential components of many kinds of electronic devices and are widely used in such devices as smartphones and wearable devices. Given that approximately 900 to 1,100 multilayer ceramic capacitors are installed in a single high-end smartphone, a considerable need exists for capacitors combining smaller size with larger capacity. In particular, since multilayer ceramic capacitors with a capacitance of 1.0 μF are widely used in various devices, expanding the adoption of these new products will contribute to the further miniaturization of electronic devices.

These products have achieved approximately a 35% reduction in footprint and a 50% reduction in volume ratio compared to our existing product with the same capacitance value (015008-inch size). In addition, their capacity has increased by about 2.1 times compared to our conventional product of the same size (01005-inch size).