MMCX cable assemblies support RF to 3 GHz

Amphenol RF has introduced additional pre-configured MMCX cable assemblies for RF connectivity in industrial wireless systems. The assemblies use flexible RG-174 cable, support performance up to 3 GHz and are available with straight or right-angle MMCX plug connectors paired with bulkhead SMA, TNC, RP-TNC and N-Type straight jacks. The between-series design supports panel-mount transitions from internal board-level MMCX interfaces to externally accessible threaded connectors. These cable assemblies are intended for GPS, Wi-Fi and telemetry systems, as well as vehicle-based equipment used in agriculture, construction and mining, and are offered in standard lengths from 3 to 48 inches to help simplify installation and speed system integration.