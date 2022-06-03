MMCX Micro-coax cable assemblies increase flexibility and design options

Amphenol RF has expanded its cable assembly portfolio with MMCX cable assemblies designed on ultra-flexible 0.81 mm micro‐coax cable. These 50 ohm assemblies are currently available in a single configuration — MMCX right-angle plug to AMC4 right-angle plug – with additional assemblies being released shortly. These compact and flexible assemblies are well-suited to make connections between PCBs and modules in tight spaces and are often utilized in IoT infrastructure.

MMCX connectors are manufactured from brass with gold plating while the ultraminiature AMC4 features a silver-plated phosphor bronze body. The assembly offers secure and reliable mating with the quick connect/disconnect snap‐on coupling mechanism. The MMCX to AMC4 assemblies offer reliable electric performance up to 6 GHz.

These cable assemblies are part of an increasing collection of solutions designed to meet the needs of applications that are growing smaller every day. They join a robust selection of MMCX assemblies engineered on a variety of micro-coax cable types.