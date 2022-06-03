Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

MMCX Micro-coax cable assemblies increase flexibility and design options

By

Amphenol RF has expanded its cable assembly portfolio with MMCX cable assemblies designed on ultra-flexible 0.81 mm micro‐coax cable. These 50 ohm assemblies are currently available in a single configuration — MMCX right-angle plug to AMC4 right-angle plug – with additional assemblies being released shortly. These compact and flexible assemblies are well-suited to make connections between PCBs and modules in tight spaces and are often utilized in IoT infrastructure.

Amphenol-rf-AMC4-to-MMCX-0.81-mmMMCX connectors are manufactured from brass with gold plating while the ultraminiature AMC4 features a silver-plated phosphor bronze body. The assembly offers secure and reliable mating with the quick connect/disconnect snap‐on coupling mechanism. The MMCX to AMC4 assemblies offer reliable electric performance up to 6 GHz.

These cable assemblies are part of an increasing collection of solutions designed to meet the needs of applications that are growing smaller every day. They join a robust selection of MMCX assemblies engineered on a variety of micro-coax cable types.

 

You may also like:

DesignFast Banner version: 416c8e8f