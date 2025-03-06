mmWave connectors are field replaceable

Hirose has expanded its compact coaxial connector offering with the introduction of three mmWave field replaceable solutions. Compliant with IEC 61169-32, MIL-STD-348B, and RoHS2 standards, the new Hirose has expanded its compact coaxial connector offering with the introduction of three mmWave field replaceable solutions. Compliant with IEC 61169-32, MIL-STD-348B, and RoHS2 standards, the new mmWave connector family offers secure screw mounting and flexible cable options to simplify design and assembly.

The compact field replaceable coaxial connectors feature a rugged design that ensures reliable and efficient performance in demanding environments. The connector family offers superior impedance matching against temperature change in a space- and weight-saving package.

Ideal for finished RF modules, measuring instrumentation, radio communication equipment, and more, the new field replaceable coaxial product offering includes a 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm, and 2.92 mm version.

The HV-R-FR2(**) 1.85 mm coaxial connector provides high-frequency transmission up to 71 GHz with a return loss of only 16.5 dB minimum. VSWR values include: 50Ghz, 1.3 Max; 60GHz, 1.5 Max; 67Ghz, 1.8 Max.

The H2.4-R-FR2(**) 2.4 mm connector version supports up to 50 GHz. The VSWR value is: 50Ghz, 1.3 Max.

The HK-R-FR2(**) 2.92 mm coaxial connector supports up to 43.5 GHz. The VSWR value is: 43.5Ghz, 1.3 Max.