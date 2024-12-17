Modelithics updates Cadence AWR RF models

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of the latest version, Modelithics COMPLETE Library for the Cadence AWR Design Environment Platform. This release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Cadence AWR Design Environment includesover 50 new models, representing 2,110 additional components. With this addition, the library now represents over 28,000 components from 75+ vendors. The release includes compatibility with Cadence AWR Design Environment v17.03+, as well as Cadence AWR Design Environment v16. Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of the latest version, v24.7 , of thefor the Cadence AWR Design Environment Platform. This release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Cadence AWR Design Environment includesover 50 new models, representing 2,110 additional components. With this addition, the library now represents over 28,000 components from 75+ vendors. The release includes compatibility with Cadence AWR Design Environment v17.03+, as well as Cadence AWR Design Environment v16.

Microwave Global Models for capacitor, resistors and inductors are available for Amotech, Dalicap, Johanson Technologies, Kyocera-AVX, Murata, Susumu, TDK, Voltronics, and Würth Elektronik. Eight (8) new models are available for Smith Interconnect splitter devices, each validated up to 67GHz as well as a new model for Analog Devices amplifier ADL8142 validated up to 67GHz. This release includes over 40 new models for capacitor, resistors and inductors.

In addition, included in this release is a new measurement-based behavioral model for Analog Devices amplifier ADL8142 that is validated up to 67 GHz, and includes Modelithics advanced model features: bias, substrate, and temperature selectability. A new large-signal model for TagoreTech HMT GaN power transistor, which is valid for Class AB and Class C operation and includes enabling intrinsic I-V sensing. Five (5) new models for International Manufacturing Services (IMS) splitters are also available within the release, which are validated from 30-67 GHz and are substrate-selectable.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, as Sponsoring MVPs, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for Amotech, Dalicap, Johanson Technologies, Kyocera-AVX, Susumu, Tagore, and Tecdia components are available. For more information or to request free use of the new models for these Sponsoring MVPs as well as other available Modelithics Sponsoring MVPs, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl