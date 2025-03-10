Modular 4-channel power supply mounts in a test rack

B&K Precision announces the MPS Series. This series delivers up to four output channels and 1200 W of power in a compact 1U mainframe. Users can configure a customized 1-to-4 channel DC power system by selecting from eight interchangeable modules. The modules support various voltage/current output ratings and are capable of generating 100 W (multi-range) or 300 W (fixed range) to meet different power requirements.

The series offers an extensive range of features including module synchronization, output coupling, adjustable voltage/current slew rates, and low noise outputs. The low-profile and modular design, with up to 4 modules that can be controlled independently, offers increased throughput for repetitive testing and validation applications. Identical modules can be combined in series/parallel to increase the maximum voltage/current output to 400 V or 80 A. The series also supports synchronization between multiple mainframes. Advanced list mode programming makes it easy to output complex sequences via the front panel.

The included operating software provides easy remote access from a PC, and the provided battery test software allows users to create charge/discharge sequences and log data. The MPS mainframes include a full-featured front panel for easy manual operation as well as standard USB (USBTMC-compliant), LAN (LXI-Class C compliant), and GPIB interfaces supporting SCPI commands. LabVIEW, IVI-C, and IVI.NET drivers are also available, simplifying system development and integration.

Available now, the MPS Series modules start at $1150. The mainframes are priced competitively at $2900 (600 W) and $3850 (1200 W).