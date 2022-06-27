Modular embedded Pico ITX boards carry i.MX8M Mini processors

DATA MODUL announces a new modular embedded board family for the latest i.MX8M Mini processor in standard Pico ITX 72x100mm form factor. The new processor has greater processing power, and less power dissipation than its predecessor, the i.MX6. The DATA MODUL eDM‑SBC‑iMX8Mmini is in Mass production and available with Dual-Core and Quad-core, both in commercial temperature (0C to +70C) as well as extended temperature (-20C to +80C).

Using a daughterboard (or graphic module), displays with all known graphic interfaces such as LVDS, RGB/TTL, eDP, MIPI DSI, and monitor interfaces (HDMI/DP/DVI) can be driven, and all this up to FHD resolution. Daughterboard versions for HDMI and LVDS are available on the shelf and can be used for many different display sizes. Only an individual software setup for each display is required. This makes DATA MODUL’s entire panel and touch portfolio accessible to the customer for system integration. Other graphic modules e.g. for RGB/TTL or MIPI are always display-specific and can be realized on demand.

The SBC board is equipped with a wide range of power input from 12 to 24V, but can also be powered with just 5V using a USB 2.0 Micro-B connection (with 500mA max). The 12/24 volt input can also be used as the backlight voltage source for a display. Moreover, with the help of the integrated standard M.2 socket, the customer can choose between WLAN/BT and mobile communication (e.g. LTE). Although the eDM‑SBC‑iMX8Mmini was designed as a cost-effective version for the commercial sector, it is also possible to realize a version for the broader temperature range of -40°C to +85°C (on request and with MOQ) suitable for industrial applications.

The eDM‑SBC‑iMX8Mmini is ideally suited for application areas such as a kiosk, digital signage, vending, gaming, appliance multimedia, fitness and healthcare, panel PC, smart home & building, and any kind of HMI solutions. All modular aspects of the board can be customized to ensure easy integration and flexible use.