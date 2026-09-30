Modular LXI matrix scales to 384 × 8 configuration

Pickering Interfaces has introduced the 65-217 modular 2 A Ethernet-controlled LXI matrix for its 65-200 scalable LXI chassis platform. Each plug-in module adds a 64 × 8, 1-pole matrix, supporting configurations up to 384 × 8 in a 19-inch, 2U chassis, with switching up to 300 VDC or 250 VAC and 2 A. The module supports RF crosstalk measurements on unterminated signal paths and includes relay cycle counting, BIRST™ and optional external eBIRST self-test tools for maintenance and diagnostics. Front-access installation allows modules to be added or replaced without removing the chassis from the test rack.