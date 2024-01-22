Modular power EMI filters meet MIL-STD-461

Spectrum Control Inc. introduces a family of Spectrum Control Inc. introduces a family of modular power EMI filters bringing high performance and design flexibility to a variety of MIL-STD-461 designs with size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements.

The chassis mount filters have a wide -55° to 75° C operating temperature. Superior mid- and high-frequency attenuation up to 1 GHz (common mode) is achieved in a compact package that provides up to 30% space savings. A variety of models available in standard rack heights present many configuration options for design flexibility. Its rugged design includes a convenient, environmentally sealed input interface that withstands moisture, dust, and other contaminants to ensure durability and longevity.

Spectrum Control has designed the modular power EMI filters to meet current delivery and pricing requirements. Manufactured in the U.S., the filters have short lead times and standard models are economically priced.