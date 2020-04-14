Modular power supplies handle 600 and 1,200 W

TT Electronics announced a new distribution agreement with Vox Power that will broaden TT’s power supply portfolio to include user-configurable solutions and the most compact modular units in the world.

“With these power supplies from Vox Power, TT adds a brand-new category to our growing offering and strengthens our capacity to serve customers in the medical and industrial spaces,” said Susan Cervenak, Director of Sales, TT Electronics. “The ability to quickly customize and tailor a power supply is crucial to expediting today’s fast-paced product launches and upgrades; with this agreement, we are well equipped to do just that.”

The Vox Power product offering includes the VCCM600 series, which features 600 watts in a conduction-cooled, fan-less architecture. The NEVO+ high density modular range is also available in 600 watts and 1200 watts of configurable power in the smallest, lightest packages on the market. Modular configurable power solutions are typically used in medical equipment, lasers, robotics, automation, and other pioneering applications.