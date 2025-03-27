Modular system combines DMM with DAQ

The DAQ3120 from B+K Precision lets you install up to three measurement modules to create a custom system for your bench.

Most engineers have a digital multimeter (DMM) for basic measurements such as voltage, current, and resistance. Sometimes, however, you need the flexibility to add channels and log measurements without or without a computer. That’s where the DAQ3120 from B+K Precision comes in.

The DAQ3120 measurement engine is a 6½ digit DMM. You can add up to three input modules to the rear of the instrument. Measurement modules consist of:

DM300: 20 channel solid-state multiplexer

DM301: 20 channel multiplexer with two Current channels

DM303: 40 channel single-ended multiplexer

DM304: 4 x 8 matrix switch

DM309: High-voltage and current multiplexer

Because the heart of the DAQ3120 is a DMM, you can measure more than just DC and AC voltage and current. For example, you can use thermocouples, resistance-temperature detectors (RTDs), and thermistors to measure temperature. You can measure on up to 120 channels using three 40 channel single-ended multiplexers. Other measurements include two-wire or four-wire resistance, strain measurements through strain gages, plus capacitance, frequency, period, and diode measurements. You can enable the DMM with a soft key. With DMM disabled, the DAQ3120 DAQ3120 functions as a switching hub, routing DUT signals to an external meter for measurement. When disabled, the DMM icon appears in the status bar, and measurement settings for each channel become limited.

Being a datalogger, the DAQ3120 lets you store measurement results in its internal memory or directly to a USB flash drive. You can connect the instrument to a host computer through its standard USB and LAN ports or an optional micro-GPIB port. The DAQ3120 also has a 9-pin digital I/O port that you can use for triggering measurements or initiating an action. Remote programming comes through an SCPI command set. You can download the user manual, programming manual, and software at no cost. Thus, you can write your own measurement applications to automate measurements.