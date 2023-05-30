Module adds Bluetooth LE with MCU and security to vehicles

u-blox has announced the u-blox NINA-B5 Bluetooth LE series of stand-alone modules. Based on the NXP KW45 chipset, the NINA-B5 series is the first u-blox Bluetooth Low Energy stand-alone automotive module, comprising a powerful wireless MCU featuring Bluetooth LE 5.3, advanced security (e.g., NXP EdgeLock, Arm TrustZone), and FlexCAN, CAN, CAN FD and LIN bus interfaces.

The automotive grade variants are suitable for operation up to 105º C. By combining Bluetooth LE 5.3 with enhanced security features and CAN bus support in a compact and powerful stand-alone module, the u-blox NINA-B5 also enables significant space savings and cost efficiencies through reduced development cycles and BoM (Bill of Materials).

The NINA-B5 series also comes in professional grade for industrial applications, based on the NXP K32W148 chipset, and supports Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

NINA-B5 is offered either with an integrated high-performing PCB antenna or with an antenna pin to connect to an external antenna. All modules are fully certified globally, avoiding the need for lengthy in-country radio testing. NINA-B5 is well-suited for automotive applications such as keyless entry, battery management, LED-light control, sensor hub, or tachograph, but also for any type of industrial and smart home applications such as home automation (lighting, access control) as well as micro-mobility (e-bikes), power tools, or mobile robotics (lawn mowers).

Compatible with the other u-blox NINA modules, the NINA-B5 is the latest in a range of powerful wireless MCU modules supporting the latest Bluetooth LE technology brought to the automotive and industrial markets by the pioneering efforts of u-blox. Developers can leverage this technology to accelerate time to market while minimizing costs and security risks.