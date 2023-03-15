Module brings Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and Matter to embedded designs

The IRIS-W1 module from u-blox lets IoT devices connect over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while supporting Thread and Matter protocols.

IoT module company u-blox has announced the IRIS-W1, which the company claims is the first stand-alone Wi-Fi module to combine dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) 5.3, and Thread including support for Matter protocols.

Based on the NXP RW612 chipset, the IRIS-W1 supports Matter automation protocol over Thread, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, key technologies for intelligent buildings and smart homes. Applications include industrial automation, medical equipment, EV charging, smart building, and smart home (including intelligent appliances), after-market telematics, and industrial power tools.

The embedded Arm Cortex-M33 MCU removes the need for an external microcontroller, which reduces costs and saves space in your design. With the available 1.2 MB RAM and 8 MB flash memory, you can leverage the module’s processing capabilities for advanced applications. The tri-radio module with NXP EdgeLock and Arm TrustZone enables secure end-product implementations with reliable authentication, confidentiality, and data integrity. The combination protects sensitive data prevents unauthorized access to your final product.

The module includes several interfaces to other devices on your board. They include USB 2.0, UART, SPI, SDIO 3.0, Ethernet RMII,

I2C, and I2S, enabled by hardware. Support depends on the open CPU app software. You also get 64 GPIO pins, a 16-bit A/D converter, and 10-bit D/A converter.

The IRIS-W106 variant comes with an internal PCB antenna while IRIS-W101 has a module pin for connecting to an external antenna of choice. The modules are globally certified for use with the internal antenna or a range of external antennas.