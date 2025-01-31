Module enables copper-to-fiber conversion for CoaXPress cameras

BitFlow has introduced a copper-to-fiber module designed to extend the transmission range of CoaXPress (CXP) cameras. The new BitFlow QFi module enables data transfer at speeds of up to 10Gb per second over fiber optic cables, supporting cable lengths exceeding one kilometer. This solution provides an alternative to traditional methods of extending CXP transmission, which often require multiple converter boxes and coaxial cables.

The CoaXPress interface allows for high-speed data transmission over distances up to 100 meters without the need for repeaters or signal boosters. Beyond this range, conventional solutions require the conversion of CXP camera output to optical signals using dedicated converter boxes connected via fiber. At the PC endpoint, the fiber signal is converted back to copper, with an additional coaxial cable linking to a CXP frame grabber. This approach can introduce potential failure points, increase latency, and complicate troubleshooting.

The BitFlow QFi module simplifies this process by directly connecting to a CXP camera using a standard coaxial cable. Depending on the CXP version, this cable can extend 40 meters or more, providing flexibility in system design. The QFi transmits camera data through an SFP+ compatible fiber cable to a BitFlow Claxon quad-link CoaXPress over Fiber (CoF) frame grabber installed in the host PC. Up to four QFi modules can be connected to a single Claxon frame grabber, enabling multi-camera system configurations or support for a single multi-link camera with data rates up to 40Gb per second.

The QFi module provides up to 13 Watts of power to a connected CXP camera, eliminating the need for a separate power source. It also includes an uplink channel for camera control, triggering, and firmware updates. Compatible with CXP-1 to CXP-12 cameras, it supports link speeds ranging from 1.25Gb to 12.5Gb per second.

The module is engineered to operate reliably in environments requiring precise timing and synchronization. It integrates with existing monitoring systems while maintaining signal integrity over extended distances.