Module features 96 – 98% efficiency in compact package

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand DUSH series in a compact DIN rail mount package. The DUSH series provides backup power in the event of a power loss. It builds the heart of the DC-UPS system and connects the power supply, load, and battery. Under normal conditions, the load is powered by the power supply connected to the input. The DUSH series also manages the charging of the connected battery. In the event of a power outage, the DUSH module will maintain a regulated output voltage, using the battery as the power source for the load.

Capable of operating from an input voltage of 10 to 60V, the DUSH series can be programmed to provide a regulated 10 to 58V output rated at 20A. Additionally, an unregulated 5A auxiliary output is available (-0M suffix model). Multiple battery technologies can be accommodated, including lead, nickel, lithium and supercapacitors, up to a capacity of 1000Ah. An integrated DC-DC buck/boost converter decouples the battery from the load voltage. The DUSH module manages the health status of the battery by preventing deep discharging, enabling temperature-compensated charging, and monitoring the internal resistance.

A front panel user interface is available with a 1.5-inch color graphic LCD and four control keys (-0M suffix model). The DUSH series offers multiple interfaces and signals, including two configurable alarm relays, an isolated remote on/off contact, status LEDs, and a battery temperature sensing input. A Mini USB-B or RS485 port for Modbus is provided for monitoring and programming purposes. The Control and Monitoring Center software (PowerCMC) assists with commissioning and maintenance, holds an alarm log, and provides real-time status values for monitoring.

The operating efficiency is between 96 and 98%, depending on the charging and operating mode. The DUSH series measures 54mm wide, 115mm high, and 131mm deep, with a weight of 500g, and operates between -25 and up to +50°C. Both models carry the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are certified to the IEC/EN/UL/CSA 61010-1, 61010-2-201, and IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 Ed.3 safety standards.