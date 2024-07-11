Modules boost power density for point-of-load applications

OmniOn Power has introduced new OmniOn Power has introduced new FPLX-series dc-dc converters to its DLynx III family of non-isolated point-of-load (POL) modules.

The new FPLX015 (15-amp), FPLX020 (20A), and FPLX030 (30A) modules feature 10 mm by 10 mm footprints and provide power densities of 97 A/in2, 129 A/in2, and 194 A/in2, respectively. The common footprint across all three modules offers design flexibility, allowing customers to adjust current ratings throughout the design process to meet specific end application requirements.

These dc-dc converters have a 6-14-volt (V) input range. The FPLX015 and FPLX020 offer output voltage ranges of 0.45-3.6V, while the FPLX030 provides 0.45-2.0V. The modules achieve efficiencies up to 88% for typical 12V to 1V conversion and maintain voltage accuracy. They also demonstrate minimal derating under typical operating conditions.

The FPLX-series dc-dc converters offer several additional features. These include digital monitoring and control through a PMBus interface, IPC9592 qualification for reliability, design flexibility due to the common footprint, and the ability to switch between forced continuous conduction mode and diode emulation mode for improved efficiency. The fully integrated modules can help reduce design risk and accelerate time to market compared to discrete designs.

OmniOn Power provides supporting tools for customers interested in the FPLX-series modules. The cloud-based Power Module Wizard tool assists in product selection, schematic creation, and simulation of efficiency, transient, and ripple. Additionally, the Digital Power Insights solution helps with PMBus control and monitoring parameter setup. These tools aid power designers and engineers in optimizing board-mounted power supplies throughout the design process.