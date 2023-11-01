Moku product line enhanced with added instrument

Today, Liquid Instruments announced major updates for its flexible, FPGA-based Moku test and measurement products.

The latest software release delivers numerous enhancements across the company’s three hardware products — from the flagship Moku:Pro to the workhorse Moku:Lab, and the portable Moku: Go — demonstrating the advantages of software-defined test equipment, which enables devices to get better with new features added over time.

With its Moku product line, Liquid Instruments is revolutionizing the way that engineers, scientists, and students discover, create, and learn. Integrating multiple instruments into a single device, from test essentials like oscilloscopes and waveform generators to advanced tools like lock-in amplifiers and laser lock boxes, Moku products offer an entire test bench at a fraction of the cost. Now, users can control and monitor all configured instruments at once using multiple windows, view results in multiple domains simultaneously, and make necessary adjustments in real time, enabling a bird’s-eye view of experimental setups.

Other major enhancements enabled by Moku Version 3.1 include:

Logic Analyzer instrument with I2S protocol now available for all Moku devices: Moku:Pro and Moku:Lab devices now support stronger mixed signal processing with the addition of logic and protocol analysis, which allows users to monitor, decode, and debug high-speed serial interfaces. The Logic Analyzer instrument’s embedded Protocol Analyzer feature now also supports I2S protocol, helping users validate communications in various applications, from audio test systems to automotive testing. With this addition, the number of available software-defined instruments increases to 13 for all Moku devices.

Performance upgrades for Moku:Go and Moku:Pro: Moku Version 3.1 increases the bandwidth of the software-defined Lock-in Amplifier instrument for Moku:Go to 30 MHz, allowing users to demodulate higher signal frequencies while delivering unmatched value compared to any other device in its class. For Moku:Pro, this update also enables a significant performance boost with improvements to its ADC blending algorithm that reduces input noise.

Moku Version 3.1 brings even more capabilities, flexibility, and value for researchers, underscoring Liquid Instruments’ commitment to continuously strengthen its software-defined test platform. From optics and photonics engineering to semiconductor, aerospace, and defense projects, top organizations around the world rely on Moku products to achieve more, faster, with software-defined instrumentation.